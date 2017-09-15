BCCI may tweak South Africa tour schedule as Ravi Shastri demands break for Team India

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are scheduled to play record number of games this season.

Head coach Ravi Shastri had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be more considerate when it comes to scheduling international matches in order to provide adequate breaks to players and support staff.

According to a report in the Indian Express, in a video conference with the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) and board chief executive officer Rahul Johri, Shastri requested for a break.

India are scheduled to host Australia for five ODIs and three T20Is, starting September 17.

"Such tight scheduling gives the players little time to recuperate," Shastri had said.

Sources in the BCCI have confirmed that Shastri and players want the board to plan better when it comes to their scheduling.

Now, the Committee of Administrators is looking to tweak the schedule of the T20 series in South Africa to be held during the tour early next year.

"There is hardly any scope to tweak the dates for the Tests and ODIs, but there could be a possibility to rework the T20 schedule. Basically, we are looking at providing enough gap between each format," a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

It is learnt Shastri is fine with the schedule of the England tour next summer. Virat Kohli and Co are due to start with three T20Is, and then play three ODIs and five Tests in the three-month tour beginning on July 3.

The Men in Blue have been playing almost non-stop. After the IPL and ICC Champions Trophy, they played a limited-overs series in the West Indies followed by a full tour of Sri Lanka, which ended on September 6.

India's limited-overs series against Australia starts on Sunday. That will be followed by series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka that will stretch almost till the end of the year before they set off for South Africa.