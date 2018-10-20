हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

BCCI names 15-member India Women's A squad for T20 series against Aus 'A'

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been handed the captaincy while batsman Smriti Mandhana will be serving as her deputy. 

BCCI names 15-member India Women&#039;s A squad for T20 series against Aus &#039;A&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The BCCI on Saturday announced a 15-member India Women 'A' team, mostly consisting of senior players, for the T20 series against Australia 'A' all set to be played out at the Bandra Kurla Complex from Monday onwards.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been handed the role of leading the India Women 'A' side while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee selected the squad taking into consideration the ICC Women's World T20 tournament all set to be held in the West Indies from November 9. A tournament against quality opposition like Australia has to ability to ensure some quality preparation for the players ahead of the marquee event. 

The three-match T20 series will be played at BKC Mumbai on October 22, 24 and 26.

India A Women's T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy. 

