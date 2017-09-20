close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan award

The 36-year-old has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 13:48
BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan award

New Delhi: The Indian cricket board has nominated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the country's third highest civilian award -- the Padma Bhushan -- for his contribution to the game. A senior BCCI official confirmed that the Board has only sent one name for the Padma awards this year and it was a unanimous decision to nominate India's most successful captain.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated by the BCCI for the Padma Bhushan award. There was no doubt among the members that Dhoni has impeccable credentials. Two World titles (2011 50-over World Cup and 2007 World T20), nearly 10,000 runs, 90 Test matches. There is no one better than him, who could have been nominated," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI has not sent any other nominations for the Padma awards this year.

The 36-year-old has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also effected 163 stumpings.

Dhoni is already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna, Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri award. If Dhoni is conferred with Padma Bhushan, he will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour.

Some of the notable international cricketers, who have been the recipients of Padma Bhushan award are Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Chandu Borde, Prof DB Deodhar, Col CK Nayudu, and Lala Amarnath.

The lesser known names include Raja Bhalindra Singh of Patiala, who played 13 first-class matches, and Vijaya Anand -- the Maharaja of Vizianagram, who was India's captain during their 1936 tour to England.

TAGS

MS DhoniPadma Bhushan awardCricket

From Zee News

Australian captain Steve Smith set for 100th ODI in Kolkata
cricket

Australian captain Steve Smith set for 100th ODI in Kolkata

England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telec...

Kidambi Srikanth progresses at Japan Open, Sai Praneeth bows out
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth progresses at Japan Open, Sai Praneeth bow...

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast,...

Favourites India look to continue momentum against world champions Australia in Kolkata
cricket

Favourites India look to continue momentum against world ch...

Australia looking for hat-trick of wins at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
cricket

Australia looking for hat-trick of wins at Eden Gardens in...

Despite terror attack, cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20 game in Kabul
cricket

Despite terror attack, cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20...

James Rodriguez inspires Bayern Munich to thrash Schalke in Bundesliga
Football

James Rodriguez inspires Bayern Munich to thrash Schalke in...

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup
Football

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video