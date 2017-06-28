BCCI planning to organise 'Mini IPL' with UAE as most favoured venue, confirms Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is unarguably the most popular franchise-based cricket tournament in the world. Keeping the tournament's massive following across the globe in mind, Rajeev Shukla (chairman) has confrimed that BCCI are planning to organise a mini-version of the tournament, with UAE being considered as the most favoured destination.

Speaking to Gulf News during the ICC Champions Trophy in Edgbaston, Shukla said, "One concept that we are deliberating and considering is launching a mini edition of the IPL overseas. We have seen that there is huge attraction for IPL overseas. Earlier, we used to stage our Champions League T20 abroad and that slot is still vacant. We are thinking of a mini edition in that slot."

When quessed about Dubai, which hosted the first leg of IPL 7 due to the 2014 general elections in India, being the venue, Shukla said that it is indeed the most favoured destination for the organisers.

With the conclusion of the 10th season, IPL is set to undergo a major change – raging from sponsorship contracts to team rosters – one of the major development took place just recently after Chinese mobile manufacturer VIVO renewed their title sponsorship deal with a mind-boggling sum of 2100 crore for the next 5 years.

Speaking about his plans for the next 10 years, Shukla said, "The next 10 years are going to be interesting. We are changing the revenue sharing model. Earlier franchises took the license fee but now they will be sharing the revenue with the BCCI. Another important thing is about tenders for the broadcasters. In fact, broadcasters’ tenders will be out in July and we are expecting manifold rise in it."

Shukla also hailed the timing of the IPL 2017, which was held just before the Champions Trophy. "The Indian players had played in the IPL before the Champions Trophy and so they were already fit and were in rhythm. IPL also creates bonhomie among the players as they have been playing together for different teams."

He further brushed aside the idea of featuring more teams in IPL saying, "So far we have decided for eight teams only, otherwise the season will get extended and that will be a problem. If we go for 10 teams, we will have to stage minimum 84 matches. However, the governing council will be considering it but so far the tender will be only for eight teams."