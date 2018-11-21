BCCI probe panel dismisses sexual harassment charges against CEO Rahul Johri

A probe committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday dismissed the sexual harassment allegations against the cricketing body’s Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Johri. According to news agency PTI, the same was confirmed by a senior official of the BCCI.

The panel that probed allegations against Johri comprised former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer Veena Gowda.

During the Me Too movement, Johri was accused of sexual assault by a female author.

He was accused of seeking sexual favours from the alleged victim by offering a job opportunity during his tenure as the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific, before joining as BCCI CEO in 2016.

The alleged victim levelled allegations against Johri saying he had taken her to his place where he said 'the final part' of an interview would take place.

"Rahul Johri: Currently the CEO of BCCI - Ex Discovery Channel. Rahul was an ex-colleague. Through the times of partying at Raj's house, then building a successful media business, and then wading through other channels - Rahul kept in touch with me," she wrote.

Indian cricket's top administrators, including Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai, had deposed before the probe panel investigating the alleged sexual harassment case against Johri. COA member Diana Edulji along with BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and IPL petitioner Aditya Verma also deposed before the three-member panel.