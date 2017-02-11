BCCI releases Yusuf Pathan for Hong Kong Blitz T20; all-rounder becomes first Indian male cricketer to sign for a foreign league

New Delhi: Yusuf Pathan became the first Indian male cricketer to sign for a foreign league after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an exception for the all-rounder.

Yusuf, 34, has signed for Kowloon Cantons, which plays in the Hong Kong Blitz T20 competition.

Regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen, Yusuf proved his worth for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Baroda cricketer scored 361 runs for KKR last season, with a high score of 63. And he has scored 2761 runs over nine IPL seasons. He also played for Rajasthan Royals.

The Indian board has always maintained that Indian players were only available for IPL.

"This is amazing news and we are very appreciative of the BCCI in granting this NOC [Non Objection Certificate] – a world first for them to allow a current player to take part in a T20 league outside of India,” said Cricket Hong Kong chief executive Tim Cutler.

“This will go a long way to help the development of the sport in the region and with even more stars still to be announced this is shaping up to be a superb tournament that will be enjoyed by millions across the world," he added.

Other notable players who have joined Cantons are Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi, England’s Tymal Mills and Calum MacLeod of Scotland.

Hung Hom JD Jaguars, Galaxy Gladiators Lantau, Hong Kong Island United and City Kaitak are the other teams in the league.