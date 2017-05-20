close
BCCI revokes Irfan Pathan's NOC for Bahrain Cricket festival: Reports

In February this year, Irfan's elder brother Yusuf was not granted the required NOC to participate in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz in Hong Kong.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 22:45
BCCI revokes Irfan Pathan&#039;s NOC for Bahrain Cricket festival: Reports

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to all-rounder Irfan Pathan for his participation in a cricket festival in Bahrain.

Reports emerged on Saturday that the 32-year-old from Baroda was in Bahrain for the festival match, against a side led by recently retired Pakistan legend Misbah-ul-Haq. And he also attended pre-match press conference, but couldn't take part after the BCCI revoked the NOC.

Reports claimed that the BCCI has not issued any reason for the revoking the NOC.

Interestingly enough, the Pathan's team was named called Irfan Falcons, in his honour, but in his absence, West Indian Marlon Samuels led the side yesterday at the National Stadium in Riffa.

Misbah Falcons won the only T20 match by 69 runs after posting 244, batting first.

In February this year, Irfan's elder brother Yusuf was not granted the required NOC to participate in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz in Hong Kong.

Irfan PathanBCCINo Objection CertificateNOCBahrain cricket festivalMisbah-ul-HaqIrfan FalconsMarlon SamuelsYusuf Pathancricket news

