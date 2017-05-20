BCCI revokes Irfan Pathan's NOC for Bahrain Cricket festival: Reports

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to all-rounder Irfan Pathan for his participation in a cricket festival in Bahrain.

Reports emerged on Saturday that the 32-year-old from Baroda was in Bahrain for the festival match, against a side led by recently retired Pakistan legend Misbah-ul-Haq. And he also attended pre-match press conference, but couldn't take part after the BCCI revoked the NOC.

Reports claimed that the BCCI has not issued any reason for the revoking the NOC.

Irfan Pathan travelled to Bahrain for the festival match. Sat in press conference for the match. On match day BCCI withdrew his NOC #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 20, 2017

Interestingly enough, the Pathan's team was named called Irfan Falcons, in his honour, but in his absence, West Indian Marlon Samuels led the side yesterday at the National Stadium in Riffa.

Misbah Falcons won the only T20 match by 69 runs after posting 244, batting first.

In February this year, Irfan's elder brother Yusuf was not granted the required NOC to participate in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz in Hong Kong.