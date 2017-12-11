BCCI revokes Rajasthan Cricket Association's suspension

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday revoked the suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on condition that Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning. The decision was taken during BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM), held in Delhi.

The RCA was suspended by the Indian cricket board in May 2014 when ex-IPL Commissioner Modi was re-elected as its president.

In August, Modi took to Twitter to announce that he's bidding goodbye to cricket administration.

"It has been a long journey for me in Indian cricket. The path has been rocky at times, but the destination has always been the pursuit of excellence. Needless to state that over the past 15 years, I have enjoyed every moment of my journey.

"But I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now," he wrote.

The elections were held again under the supervision of Rajasthan high court and Congress leader CP Joshi was declared the president in June this year, defeating Modi's son Ruchir.

Since its suspension in 2014, RCA's cricket affairs are being looked after by the BCCI. Consequently, the RCA had filed a suit against its suspension by the BCCI, to which the board had asked the association to withdraw all pending cases and not to involve the cricket board in any case.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) already dissolved the ad-hoc committee that was constituted to run the affairs in Rajasthan cricket, thus paving the way of revoking the ban.

Apart from the association`s issue, Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2019-2021 and the compensation claim of the now-defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala were also likely discussed during the meeting.

The BCCI also took a stan on its tussle with the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) over dope testing of cricketers.

(With agency inputs)