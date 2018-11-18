BCCI rubbishes media report on CoA telling Virat Kohli to be 'humble'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday rubbished a media report which stated that Indian Skipper Virat Kohli has been asked by CoA to conduct himself with 'humility'.

The report, which was circulated by a Mumbai based tabloid was headlined "Be Humble: Virat Kohli gets a CoA memo”.

"The report stated that India Captain Virat Kohli has been sent a memo by the CoA to conduct himself with humility," the BCCI statement said.

"Contrary to the media report, the BCCI after consulting with the team management would like to rubbish the report and classify it as baseless," the statement said.

According to media reports, Kohli was sent a memo by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to conduct himself with humility. Meanwhile, Kohli, who was given break during the three-match T20I series against West Indies, will return to the field and take over captainship for the upcoming three-match T20I and four-Test match series against Australia, beginning from November 21.

The Indian skipper is currently in Australia and will be leading the men in blue against the Kangaroos. Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri had briefed the media before leaving for Australia tour.

Kohli praised the bowling attack and said that the batsmen still need to step up.

Commenting on the team's performance, Kohli said that the team effort has to come up for not just winning a Test match but the entire series.

"We have great bowling attack now. But batsmen need to step up as well. Everyone’s really keen to correct those things and put in a complete performance. The whole combination has to come together to win the series and not just a test match," Kohli said.

India will be playing three ODIs, four Tests and three T20I against Australia. The first match against Australia starts with a T20I on November 21 and the tour ends with three ODIs concluding on January 18, 2019.