close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI rubbishes reports on Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman claiming money

Reports in a section of the media claimed that the CAC -- comprising Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman -- want to be paid for picking the national coach.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 20:18
BCCI rubbishes reports on Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman claiming money

New Delhi: The BCCI on Sunday rubbished media reports that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) wants to be suitably remunerated for picking the Indian team's head coach, terming them "baseless and malicious".

Reports in a section of the media claimed that the CAC -- comprising Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman -- want to be paid for picking the national coach.

"BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts," Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri said in a release.

As per reports, the three former cricketers, who held their first meeting after the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy game in London on Thursday, informed Johri that they "don't want their services to be honorary".

BCCI stated, "The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.

"BCCI wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends."

The CAC was formed by late BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, giving a say to the game's greats in cricketing matters.

Anil Kumble's term as head coach ends with the Champions Trophy, and the Board had last month invited applications from interested candidates.

TAGS

BCCICACSachin tendulkarSourav GangulyVVS LaxmanRahul JohriICC Champions TrophyIndia cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WATCH: Record run-outs! India emerge unrivaled fielding side in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Record run-outs! India emerge unrivaled fielding sid...

Lionel Messi lords over new Bengali film on football
Football

Lionel Messi lords over new Bengali film on football

Indian Super League to unveil two new teams tomorrow
Football

Indian Super League to unveil two new teams tomorrow

WATCH: Exiled Vijay Mallya gets a taste of Indian boos at India-South Africa match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Exiled Vijay Mallya gets a taste of Indian boos at I...

England beat Venezuela to become FIFA U-20 World Cup champions
Football

England beat Venezuela to become FIFA U-20 World Cup champi...

WATCH: Is this for real! Two South African batsmen Faf du Plessis, David Miller fight for lives in farcical manner at the same end against India
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Is this for real! Two South African batsmen Faf du P...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video