हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI says cricketers will be disqualified if found tampering with date of birth

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday reiterated the norms for submitting fake date of birth details. 

BCCI says cricketers will be disqualified if found tampering with date of birth
Image Courtesy: Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday reiterated the norms for submitting fake date of birth details. 

According to news agency ANI, BCCI said that any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering his/her date of birth will be disqualified.

The Indian cricket board also added that the player will be barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for a period of 2 years i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Earlier in September, BCCI had cancelled the registration of eight domestic players from Puducherry for not following the eligibility criteria. The eight senior team players have flouted the eligibility criteria to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The players were found using fake birth certificates, address proof and employment certificate to play for Puducherry. 

BCCI acted after receiving complaints against senior players. ST Xavier, Nikhilesh Surendran, Iqlas N, Abdul Safar VS, Yash Jadhav, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv and Shashank Singh were found flouting the eligibility criteria.

In a similar case, a domestic cricket player from Meghalaya was banned after he produced fake birth certificate for playing the U-19 tournament. 

Tags:
BCCICricketFake DOBPuducherry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close