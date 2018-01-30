BCCI to announce cash award for India's U-19 World Cup team

New Delhi: The BCCI will announce cash award for the Indian players for reaching the final of the U-19 ICC World Cup and also felicitate them, the board's acting president CK Khanna said on Tuesday.

Congratulating the team for beating Pakistan in the semifinals in Christchurch, Khanna said, "I would like to congratulate the entire team and coach Rahul Dravid for this performance. Rahul's contribution in guiding the Gen Next cricketers has been immense. Because of him we now have a talented pool of U-19 cricketers."

"The BCCI will announce cash awards and also felicitate the team," he said.

The Indian team thrashed archrivals Pakistan by 203 runs to enter the final for the sixth time.

They will take on Australia in the summit clash on February 3.