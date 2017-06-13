close
BCCI to clear one-time payment to 13 Test cricketers

The one-time payment is over and above the monthly pension, the former players get from the BCCI.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 19:33
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) After initial reluctance, the BCCI has accepted COA's decision to give a one-time benefit of Rs 35 lakh to 13 former cricketers, including Atul Wassan and Lalchand Rajput, who have played between one and nine Tests for India after 1970.

A source in the BCCI told PTI that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, during the meeting yesterday, assured the Committee of Administrators (COA) that the decision will be approved at the Board's SGM on June 26. Choudhary had attended the meeting through Skype.

In March, the COA's decision to provide a one-time benefit to the former cricketers did not go down well with the BCCI officials who argued that it was a policy matter of the Board and therefore did not need clearance from the Vinod Rai-led panel.

"Since the COA had already made the decision earlier, it will be approved by the BCCI this time. Going forward, the finance committee of the Board will take a call on matters like these," said the source.

The former players who fall in the bracket will get Rs 35 lakh. However, in the case of Wassan, who has already got a one-time benefit of Rs 25 lakh for playing 80 First-Class games, will only get an additional Rs 10 lakh. Wassan played four Tests and nine ODIs for India.

In the meeting yesterday, it was also decided that former Indian women cricketers, who played between one and four Tests, will get a monthly pension of Rs 15,000.

Women cricketers, who have played 10 or more Tests, already get Rs. 22,500 per month.

