BCCI to pick Indian cricket team's new manager from 13 shortlisted names: Acting president CK Khanna

New Delhi: Days after confirming Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI on Saturday declared that a new manager will be announced very soon.

BCCI acting president C.K. Khanna revealed the new development while speaking to ANI. "We have shortlisted thirteen names for now. We'll interview them on Tuesday afternoon," he said.

Earlier this month, the Indian cricket board sought applications for the post, with July 21 set as the last date of submission. And one of the main criterion the board has asked is the candidate should have played good level of cricket, preferably first class or at international level.

"The candidates who have –

(i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at the International level, or

(ii) have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred."

The board also wanted a candidate below the age of 60 years with the ability to withstand the rigours of the international cricket schedule of the team.

The tenure of the post is one year.