close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI to pick Indian cricket team's new manager from 13 shortlisted names: Acting president CK Khanna

The board also wanted a candidate below the age of 60 years with the ability to withstand the rigours of the international cricket schedule of the team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 19:41
BCCI to pick Indian cricket team&#039;s new manager from 13 shortlisted names: Acting president CK Khanna

New Delhi: Days after confirming Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI on Saturday declared that a new manager will be announced very soon.

BCCI acting president C.K. Khanna revealed the new development while speaking to ANI. "We have shortlisted thirteen names for now. We'll interview them on Tuesday afternoon," he said.

Earlier this month, the Indian cricket board sought applications for the post, with July 21 set as the last date of submission. And one of the main criterion the board has asked is the candidate should have played good level of cricket, preferably first class or at international level.

"The candidates who have –

(i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at the International level, or

(ii) have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred."

The board also wanted a candidate below the age of 60 years with the ability to withstand the rigours of the international cricket schedule of the team.

The tenure of the post is one year.

TAGS

Ravi ShastriIndia cricketBCCICK KhannaIndia managercricket news

From Zee News

Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur miss cut at British Open
Other Sports

Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur miss cut at Briti...

BCCI appoint Hemang Amin as Indian Premier League COO
cricket

BCCI appoint Hemang Amin as Indian Premier League COO

WATCH: MS Dhoni hits three consecutive 6s in TNPL six-hitting competition
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni hits three consecutive 6s in TNPL six-hitti...

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni&#039;s re-union with Chennai and &#039;Yellow Jersey&#039;
cricket

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Fans go berserk in MS Dhoni...

IND vs SLB President XI: Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara struggle as India register 312 on final day
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

IND vs SLB President XI: Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara...

Kidambi Srikanth becomes richest shuttler this year, ahead of Lee Chong Wei, Tai Tzu Ying
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth becomes richest shuttler this year, ahead...

TNPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden kick off Tamil Nadu Premier League with six-hitting contest
cricket

TNPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden kick off Tamil Nadu Pre...

Virender Sehwag displays his essence of flamboyance, says he tweets what he likes without caring about what people may think
cricket

Virender Sehwag displays his essence of flamboyance, says h...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shah Rukh Khan involved in glorious Twitter conversation
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shah Rukh Kha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video