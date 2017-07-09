close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coach: Report

The position of head coach is lying vacant after the acrimonious exit of Anil Kumble, following his falling out with skipper Virat Kohli and some senior members of the team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 16:36
BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coach: Report

New Delhi: This may well be the case of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turning interview-shy. The Indian board is all set to select a new head coach for the men's national team with former captain and member of the Cricket Advisory Council (CAC) Sourav Ganguly revealing that the process of selection would be conducted on July 10 in Mumbai.

Then reports emerged on the eve of big day that the BCCI is unlikely to go for the traditional interview process, in the hope to avoid last year's unfortunate incident which saw Ganguly himself involving in an ugly public spat with one of the contenders and former Team Director Ravi Shastri.

Sources close to BCCI have reportedly told TOI that, it's being left to the CAC members – Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly – to take a final call on how to appoint the new coach. And the sources confide the publication that a move to scrap the interview process was being discussed within the board.

The position of head coach is lying vacant after the acrimonious exit of Anil Kumble, following his falling out with skipper Virat Kohli and some senior members of the team.

Meanwhile, the PTI on Saturday reported that Shastri ís the front-runner to become the new coach, even though CAC will interview six of the 10 candidates.

For the record, BCCI received 10 CVs – Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma (Oman national team coach), Phil Simmons and Upendranath Bramhachari (engineer with no cricketing background).

Shastri, Sehwag, Moody, Simmons, Pybus and Rajput are believed to be those six who are shortlisted for the interview.

It's pertinent to mention that once the CAC make their choice, the name will be recommend to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

India are presently in West Indies without a head coach, for a short limited-overs' series involving five ODIs and a lone T20I matches. The T20I will be played today at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Earlier, it was also reported that the the vacant position will be filled before the start of the Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled later this month.

TAGS

India CoachBCCICACAnil KumbleSourav GangulyRavi ShastriVirender SehwagTom MoodyRichard Pybuscricket news

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 encounter against ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer looks ahead at his Round 4 en...

WI vs IND, one-off T20I: Our focus is not on Chris Gayle, they have got 11 other players, says Ajinkya Rahane
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, one-off T20I: Our focus is not on Chris Gayle, t...

Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands in hospital along with Sorana Cirstea
Tennis

Sania Mirza pays visit to close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sand...

Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See picture here
Football

Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See pic...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golden duck for first time in her career
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj goes for golde...

Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims Wikipedia!
Tennis

Roger Federer claims his eighth crown at Wimbledon, claims...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video