BCCI unlikely to conduct interview for hiring new head coach: Report

New Delhi: This may well be the case of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turning interview-shy. The Indian board is all set to select a new head coach for the men's national team with former captain and member of the Cricket Advisory Council (CAC) Sourav Ganguly revealing that the process of selection would be conducted on July 10 in Mumbai.

Then reports emerged on the eve of big day that the BCCI is unlikely to go for the traditional interview process, in the hope to avoid last year's unfortunate incident which saw Ganguly himself involving in an ugly public spat with one of the contenders and former Team Director Ravi Shastri.

Sources close to BCCI have reportedly told TOI that, it's being left to the CAC members – Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly – to take a final call on how to appoint the new coach. And the sources confide the publication that a move to scrap the interview process was being discussed within the board.

The position of head coach is lying vacant after the acrimonious exit of Anil Kumble, following his falling out with skipper Virat Kohli and some senior members of the team.

Meanwhile, the PTI on Saturday reported that Shastri ís the front-runner to become the new coach, even though CAC will interview six of the 10 candidates.

For the record, BCCI received 10 CVs – Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma (Oman national team coach), Phil Simmons and Upendranath Bramhachari (engineer with no cricketing background).

Shastri, Sehwag, Moody, Simmons, Pybus and Rajput are believed to be those six who are shortlisted for the interview.

It's pertinent to mention that once the CAC make their choice, the name will be recommend to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

India are presently in West Indies without a head coach, for a short limited-overs' series involving five ODIs and a lone T20I matches. The T20I will be played today at Sabina Park, Kingston.

Earlier, it was also reported that the the vacant position will be filled before the start of the Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled later this month.