BCCI vice-president TC Mathew re-opens doors of Indian cricket team for S Sreesanth
Mathew also revealed how the present India A and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid convinced him of Sreesanth's ability as a bowler.
New Delhi: Soon after the major Twitter bust-up with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, S Sreesanth has a good news coming his way, that too from a senior BCCI official.
The Indian cricket board's vice-president TCB Mathew has given Sreesanth hopes of making a comeback in Indian team.
"If Ashish Nehra can return to the national side at the age of 37, then Sreesanth too can make it. The 33-year-old Sreesanth is still a terrific bowler and he is undergoing rigorous training," Mathew was quoted saying by Manorama Online.
"Sreesanth is still a great bowler. He is continuing training in a good manner. Many including former captain Rahul Dravid have told me that he is a good bowler. I have asked him to send a letter to Vinod Rai requesting to consider him," Mathew added.
The three cricketers who faced life-ban after the IPL spot-fixing scandal were Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.
The tainted-Indian pacer was then exonerated from the charges but the BCCI refused to alter its disciplinary decision of giving the Kerala speedster a life ban.
Later, the Kerala Cricket Association had made a plea to the BCCI to let Sreesanth be eligible for selection again after he was freed from the charges by court but the then BCCI chief Anurag Thakur had denied.
With the BCCI bosses now changed, it remains to be seen whether Sreesanth gets an opportunity to re-enter the world of Indian cricket.
