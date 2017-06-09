close
BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee meets over selection of new head coach

Reports say that the CAC has decided to retain Anil Kumble as the head coach. The decision will now be ratified in a June 26 Special General Meeting.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 09:09
PTI

London: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman, of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the head coach of Team India on Thursday here.

After the meeting, it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time.Reports say that the CAC has decided to retain Anil Kumble as the head coach. The decision will now be ratified in a June 26 Special General Meeting.The BCCI had earlier invited applications for the post of the head coach as Kumble`s one-year tenure comes to an end with the ICC Champions Trophy.

While Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody had submitted applications for the post, Virender Sehwag forwarded a two-line cover letter to the management.The exercise to appoint a new head coach comes amid reports of a rift between Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.Kohli, however, denied the validity of any such rumours and criticised the media for raking up the issue.

The Board had also said it was not under any pressure and was just following a process because Kumble`s contract was for one year and the selection process needed to be kept transparent.  

BCCICricket Advisory CommitteeAnil KumbleSourav GangulySachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. LaxmanVirender Sehwagcricket news

