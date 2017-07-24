close
BCCI's image took a beating because of Anil Kumble's unceremonious exit, says Gautam Gambhir

Team India's newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri is all set to begin his first assignment with the tour of Sri Lanka that begins on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 22:44
BCCI&#039;s image took a beating because of Anil Kumble&#039;s unceremonious exit, says Gautam Gambhir
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Team India's newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri is all set to begin his first assignment with the tour of Sri Lanka that begins on Wednesday.

There was a lot of drama involved in Shastri's selection after Anil Kumble's unceremonious exit. 

Everyone has had a reaction about skipper Virat Kohli's equation with the spin legend and Gautam Gambhir is the latest to join the bandwagon. 

Gambhir told India Today that he is not happy with the way the BCCI handled Kumble's matter. 

"BCCI could have handled it in a lot more professional way. You got to give a legend like Anil Kumble a lot more respect. He is someone who has done so much for Indian cricket and has been a captain as well", he said.

"If you handle the issue in this fashion it gives a poor image. I think because of that you got the kind of coach applicants you got to consider," he opined.

Gambir urged everyone to move on now that Shastri's appointment is made.

"It's done and dusted and the appointment has been made. Irrespective of whether Anil kumble is the coach or Ravi Shastri, what's more important is that India wins. After all the coaches performance is not analysed, the team's performance is," he said.

While Virat as the captain became a central figure in the coach appointment saga with his opinion sought, Gambhir disagrees any of this external pressure will weigh him down.

"I don't think there will be external pressure on Virat. The coach has been appointed. The support staff is largely the same."

"If this controversy had lingered on it could have been a distraction. Now it should not. The series is about to get underway. You have gone there to play as a cricketer. Who should be appointed is not your job. Your focus is on cricket," he concluded.

BCCIAnil KumbleGautam GambhirRavi ShastriVirat Kohli

