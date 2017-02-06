BCCI's new administrators sack board officials appointed by Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Monday sacked some of the BCCI offcials previously appointed by ex-president Anurag Thakur and ex-secretary Ajay Shirke.

The four-member panel, headed by Vinod Rai, took a bold step just days after being appointed as the the new administrators of the Indian board.

It may be recalled that Thakur and Shirke were removed from their posts by the Supreme Court on January 2.

Team India media manager Nishant Arora, who has been accused of leaking dressing room information of Thakur, has also said to have put in his papers.

As per a report in DNA, two senior members of the Indian team reported the scenario to BCCI office in Mumbai, claiming Nishant has been leaking private dressing talks to former president Anurag Thakur.

“Is he (media manager) there to make things easy for us or to irritate us?” a senior Team India member asked.

“There is so much of mistrust between players about who is leaking our personal conversation to the outside world,” said the player.

“Media manager’s job is to deal with the media but this guy (Arora) is all over the place... inside dressing room, during team celebrations, in team discussions regarding playing eleven etc,” added the senior player.

Arora, who is still belived to be handling Thakur's social media accounts, has denied all the charges and that he has not been leaking dressing room information to his former president.