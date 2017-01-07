BCCI's ultimate tribute to India's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni — MUST WATCH

New Delhi: A gracious Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Friday shared a video tribute to outgoing limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The BCCI encapsulated some of the defining moments of Indian cricket achieved under Dhoni in the minutes long video.

It included moments from India's winning moments from 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

The video also includes touching moment of Dhoni urging Sourav Ganguly to lead the side one last time in his final Test and that famous blind run out against New Zealand.

Dhoni stepped down from captaincy on Wednesday, but will continue to play both the limited-overs formats.

He was included in the India's squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England.