BCCI's ultimate tribute to India's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni — MUST WATCH
Dhoni stepped down from captaincy on Wednesday, but will continue to play both the limited-overs formats.
New Delhi: A gracious Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Friday shared a video tribute to outgoing limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The BCCI encapsulated some of the defining moments of Indian cricket achieved under Dhoni in the minutes long video.
It included moments from India's winning moments from 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
The video also includes touching moment of Dhoni urging Sourav Ganguly to lead the side one last time in his final Test and that famous blind run out against New Zealand.
Dhoni stepped down from captaincy on Wednesday, but will continue to play both the limited-overs formats.
He was included in the India's squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Who will be benefited from Samajwadi Party feud?
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed killed in an encounter in J&K's Budgam district
- Why there is no strict action against molestation of women?
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- Final allowances for central govt employees under 7th Pay Commission likely to come in March: Fin Min official
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled