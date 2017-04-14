close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Before Anuskha Sharma, Virat Kohli had a crush on another Bollywood actress – Watch Video

During the rapid fire Q&A Kohli admitted to VJ Anusha that he would like to see Genelia D'Souza playing cricket as he finds her cute.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 14:28
Before Anuskha Sharma, Virat Kohli had a crush on another Bollywood actress – Watch Video

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make an adorable couple, and are often seeing accompanying each other, resulting in making news headlines.

Recently, an old video of Virat Kohli during his early days in the Indian cricket team resurfaced where he spoke about a Bollywood actress he finds cute and it wasn't anushka.

During the rapid fire Q&A Kohli admitted to VJ Anusha that he would like to see Genelia D'Souza playing cricket as he finds her cute.

The video was taken at a private party.

TAGS

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliGenelia D'SouzaVirat Kohli crush

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video