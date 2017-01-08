Belligerent Shane Watson destroys Hobart Hurricanes with five sixes — WATCH

New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Shane Watson played a belligerent knock of 55 runs to help Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in a Big Bash League (BBL) match at Hobart on Sunday.

Watson, 35, hit five sixes and two fours in his 31-ball knock as Thunder chased down Hurricanes' 161 inside 17 overs.

He posted a 63-run second wicket stand with Ben Rohrer after Kurtis Petterson and James Vince provided a good start to the chase.

Watto is keen to get the job done quickly here it seems! LIVE: https://t.co/GsvNjLlnCP #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/wdwglBhD7Q — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2017

Another six for Watto, and the latest edition of 'old mate in crowd catches cricket ball'. LIVE: https://t.co/GsvNjLlnCP #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/6ofddFhVQr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2017

Watson retired from international cricket last year, but by the look of his form, he could still walk into any team.

The all-rounder played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Australia. He is often regarded as one of the most gifted cricketers with ability win matches single-handedly.