Ben Stokes, Alex Hales likely to get new England contracts

Stokes, regarded as world's premier all-rounder, has been England's charm in all formats of the game. Losing him ahead of the Ashes will be a huge blow to England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 23:22
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales likely to get new England contracts
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The ECB are expected to offer Ben Stokes and Alex Hales new contracts on Friday, despite the ongoing investigation into the brawl outside a Bristol nightclub, Sky sources understand.

Despite the ongoing investigation into the Bristol nightclub brawl, England cricketers Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will be given new contracts by the ECB, according to reports in British media.

On Thursday, Skysports reported that "Stokes is expected to be offered a new central contract, while Hales will also retain his incremental deal."

The announcement of the new contracts for England cricketers has been delayed after the Bristol nightclub incident, but reports claimed that it will be revealed on Friday.

Stokes, regarded as world's premier all-rounder, has been England's charm in all formats of the game. Losing him ahead of the Ashes will be a huge blow to England.

England are the current holders of the urn but will be travelling Down Under later this year. Stokes' selection in the Ashes team has come under a cloud despite him being named in the Test squad.

Stokes, vice-captain of the current test side, was named in England`s 16-man squad for the Ashes tour starting in November but was later suspended until further investigation into the incident.

Both the Stokes and Hales remain on full pay.

