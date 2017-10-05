Ben Stokes, Alex Hales likely to get new England contracts

New Delhi: The ECB are expected to offer Ben Stokes and Alex Hales new contracts on Friday, despite the ongoing investigation into the brawl outside a Bristol nightclub, Sky sources understand.

Stokes, regarded as world's premier all-rounder, has been England's charm in all formats of the game. Losing him ahead of the Ashes will be a huge blow to England.

England are the current holders of the urn but will be travelling Down Under later this year. Stokes' selection in the Ashes team has come under a cloud despite him being named in the Test squad.

Stokes, vice-captain of the current test side, was named in England`s 16-man squad for the Ashes tour starting in November but was later suspended until further investigation into the incident.

Both the Stokes and Hales remain on full pay.