Ben Stokes hit with England suspension

London: Ben Stokes will not be considered for England international matches "until further notice", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

The ECB`s move came hours after video footage was released by the Sun newspaper which appeared to show Stokes fighting outside a Bristol nightclub.

The Test vice-captain was included in England`s Ashes squad announced Wednesday, despite injuring his hand in the incident that led to his arrest in Bristol on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old was released without charge on Monday, but remains under investigation.