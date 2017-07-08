Ben Stokes is better than me, says Andrew Flintoff

New Delhi: Ben Stokes is arguably the best all-round cricketer in the world. He is ever improving and the current toast of English cricket. There was another man who was in a similar position a decade ago. It is none other than Andrew Flintoff. Speaking on the constant comparison with Stokes, Flintoff said that the young man is better than him and is potentially even greater than Ian Botham, who is considered England’s finest.

Talking to Sky Sports, Flintoff was quoted to be saying, “He looks like the heartbeat of the team, everything centres round what he’s doing.”

“If England need a lift or a wicket he comes on and when he comes into bat you can feel it from the team, from the crowd and sat at home watching it on TV, that there is an expectancy something is going to happen. Everyone compares him to me, but he’s better than me and, potentially, he’s better than Botham.”

He further said, “Beefy (Botham) won’t like it but who cares, we’ve got Ben Stokes. England are a very good team, play a style of cricket that you want to watch and have people who kids can look up to, proper role models in (Joe) Root, Stokes, Jos Buttler. It’s the type of team you’d love to play in, but I wouldn’t get a game.”