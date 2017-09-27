Ben Stokes named in 16-man Ashes squad

London: Ben Stokes was included in England`s 16-man squad for the Ashes tour of Australia announced Wednesday despite his recent arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Durham all-rounder Stokes was dropped for Wednesday`s fourth one-day international against West Indies at The Oval after being arrested early on Monday in Bristol following England`s win in the third ODI in the southwest city on Sunday.

Stokes is currently England`s Test vice-captain but Wednesday`s team announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board made no mention as to whether he had retained his position as skipper Joe Root`s deputy.

Ashes-holders England face Australia in the first of five Tests in Brisbane starting on November 23.

England 16-man squad announced Wednesday for the 2017/18 Ashes tour of Australia:

Squad

Alastair Cook (Essex), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wkt)

Fixtures

Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney

Note: d/n = day/night