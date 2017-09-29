Ben Stokes ‘was fighting for gay guys’, claims Piers Morgan

New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, British journalist Piers Morgan has come to the defence of Ben Stokes, claiming that the embattled England all-rounder was defending two gay guys, who were being abused.

Stokes, 26, has been suspended by the ECB after a video of his brawl outside a Bristol emerged. He was arrested on Monday in Bristol on suspicion of causing ‘actual bodily harm’. He released without charge, but remains under investigation.

“I’m hearing that Ben Stokes intervened to help two gay guys who were being abused by yobs (youths), one of whom was armed with a bottle,” Morgan wrote in one of the tweets.

On Thursday, ECB released a statement saying Stokes will not be considered for England international matches "until further notice".

The incident happened after England's victory in the third ODI against West Indies on Sunday, in which Stokes scored 73.

Stokes reportedly injured his hand in the fight. His team-mate Alex Hales was also present, and both have been suspended for the final two ODIs of the series.

Stokes, regarded as world's premier all-rounder, has played 39 Tests, 62 ODIs and 21 T20Is.