Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra slams 29-ball ton breaks Chris Gayle's record of fastest century

South African batsman AB de Villiers tops the list of fastest centuries in One-Day Internationals after he slammed a 31-ball hundred in 2015.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:28
Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra slams 29-ball ton breaks Chris Gayle&#039;s record of fastest century
PTI

New Delhi: Bengaluru batsman Prolu Ravindra, who idolises Virender Sehwag has reportedly broken Chris Gayle's record of a fastest ton in any form of professional cricket, during a Karnataka State Cricket Association match.

Prolu faced just 29 balls to complete his century in the Group 1 match of the KSAT match. He was playing on behalf of the gymkhana club, and faced 58 balls in total, consisting of with 44 fours and 13 sixes.

As a result of Ravindra's innings, the Gymkhana Club reached a massive total of 403 runs in 9 wickets. In response, Jaydur Club's team were dismissed for just 229 runs. Ravindra, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, wants to play in the IPL on a day.

It is also a known fact that Ravindra idolises former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

As far as records are concerned, South African batsman AB de Villiers tops the list of fastest centuries in One-Day Internationals after he slammed a 31-ball hundred in 2015.

TAGS

Prolu Ravindrafastest 100Chris GayleAB de VilliersVirender Sehwag

