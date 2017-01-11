Bengaluru molestation case: Irfan Pathan asks parents to teach kids how to respect women — VIDEO
Regarded as one of India's safest metropolitan, Bengaluru was shamed on the first day of 2017 as a huge mob molested women amid heavy security arrangement.
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has invoked the role of woman in our society and vehemently condemned the recent the Bengaluru mass molestation incident.
Pathan shared a personal video, wherein he requested parents to teach their sons how to respect woman.
"I was disgusted and shamed by what happened recently. We as a Society need to respect our Women. Us men need to stand for it," he wrote.
I was disgusted and shamed by what happened recently. We as a Society need to respect our Women. Us men need to stand for it #love pic.twitter.com/5QOZfgFnFD
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 9, 2017
He joined a list of cricketers and celebrities from other walks of life, who have voiced disgust and anger towards the Bengaluru incidents which had sparked nationwide outrage.
Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli and Delhi batsman Gautam Gambhir spoke out against the incident.
Even as the nation was grappling with the unprecedented mass molestation, a video of two scooter-borne men molesting a girl near her home in Bengaluru on New Year's eve had emerged to the shock of everyone.
Pathan, 32, was blessed with a baby boy on December 19 last year. The all-rounder named his son after Pakistan’s legendary pacer Imran Khan.
