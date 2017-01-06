Bengaluru Molestation: Virat Kohli ashamed with mindset of people and those in power – WATCH

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, the man who is known to take stand against mistreatment and unfair procedures, expressed his opinion on the recent molestation cases witnessed in Bengaluru.

First a mass molestation case on new year's eve and then woman being assaulted by two men on her way to home (incident captured in CCTV camera), left the whole country ashamed of the mindset men carry.

Kohli, posted two videos on his twitter account hitting out at the mentality of the people who let these things happen and also comments made by those in power.

“Guys what happened in Bangalore is really disturbing. To see something like that happen to those girls and for people to watch it and not do anything about it, I think its a cowardly act. Those people don’t have any right to call themselves men. I have only one question, If something like that happened god for bid to someone in your family would you stand and watch or would you help. That's my only question! And I think these things are allowed to happen and people stand there and they watch these things happen and they are fine with it because they think its absolutely fine for something like that to happen to a girl just because she is wearing short clothes. Its her life, its her decision and its her choice.

For men to accept that its an opportunity for us to do something like this and get away with it and people empowered try to defend it, its absolutely horrible. I think as a society these things are in certain peoples heads acceptable to a certain degree, its disturbing and shocking. And I am ashamed to be a a part of this society. I think we need to change our thinking, we need to treat men and women in the same way, be respectful and treat women with some compassion. As I said put yourself in the situation and think what if we were their family members of those girls, how would we feel about it. Jai Hind! ” Kohli said in the two videos.

This country should be safe & equal for all. Women shouldn't be treated differently. Let's stand together & put an end to such pathetic acts pic.twitter.com/bD0vOV2I2P — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Change your thinking and the world will change around you. pic.twitter.com/FinDIYv2aV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

