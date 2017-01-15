Best Indian captain: R Ashwin picks Sourav Ganguly ahead of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

New Delhi: The recent success of Virat Kohli as India's Test captain has put him alongside some of India's finest captains. Ravichandran Ashwin, who has openly praised Kohli's captaincy style and his bond with the Delhi-born batsman, picked Sourav Ganguly as India's best captain ahead of MS Dhoni and Kohli.

Ashwin made his debut in 2011 when MS Dhoni was the captain, while the former enjoyed one of his finest seasons under Virat Kohli, who was made in charge in the traditional format in 2015.

On being asked to name his best Indian captain, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner said that he grew up watching Dada lead team India during the times when Indian cricket was in a turmoil and he groomed youngsters which paved the way for Team’s Success.

Here's the video:-

The interview was given to Zee Tamil in January 2016.