Beware bowlers! AB de Villiers says he is ready to go again

New Delhi: Regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of cricket, AB de Villiers has reiterated that he is ready to have a go at bowlers again. The South African batsman endured an indifferent period for some time, and was seen taking a brief sabbatical from Test cricket.

But last week, he made himself available again, saying he "will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season" while also announcing the stepping down as ODI captain of the national team.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old reiterated that the fact that he will be playing in formats, and it came with a warning to the bowlers. He said, he "was pressing the reset button", meaning he is ready to play those destructive innings. Remember that 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in 2015.

"The last 12 months have been very important to me. Just really finding my feet again. In a way pressing the reset button. Looking back at what happened in the last 12-odd years and also assessing where I want to go and what I needed to achieve still," said de Villiers at a MRF event here today.

The flambouyant batsman also said that he realised cricket remains the most important part of his life.

"To feel happy in my life at the end of the day having stepped down from ODI captaincy. I feel very refreshed, revived and ready to go again. I have very quickly realised that it (cricket) is the most important thing in my life.

"I just want to enjoy the last few years of my career. Whether it is three to five to seven years that I don't know. As long as it is needed to be a happy man walking off the cricket field," he added.

He has played 106 Tests, 222 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 8074, 9319 and 1603 runs respectively, with the help of 25 hundreds.

The prolific scorer will be seen in action early next year against India.