Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Beyond cricket: MS Dhoni to participate in Ranchi tennis tournament

The 37-year-old cricketer is a keen sports enthusiast and has been an extremely passionate football fan over the years. 

Image Credits: Instagram

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be participating in the doubles category of a local tennis tournament at the JHC Cricket Club in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The tournament started on Monday and is all set to end on November 30. There are numerous categories involved including women's singles, men's singles, U-16 clashes, said a report in Prabhat Khabar.

Dhoni will not be involved in the singles section of the tournament.     

Dhoni can be seen playing football at the Silli stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand quite frequently. 

Not only this, he also enjoys a keen interest in other sports like badminton, racing and kabaddi as well. 

Dhoni was recently dropped from the T20I squads for the cricketing series against West Indies as well as Australia in favour of Rishabh Pant. 

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stated that he was not aware of the mindset of the selectors and the reasoning behind this decision.

He further elaborated that he made no attempts to influence anyone with regard to the decision making. 

"I don't know what the mindset of the selectors is and I haven't looked to influence anyone by giving opinions. What happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach and selectors should stay within them," he said. 

However, the legendary cricketer has been keeping himself busy off the field with endorsements and advertisement campaigns. 

Dhoni had great fun while playing Kabaddi during a promotional advertisement for the Pro Kabaddi League recently, as evident from images shared. 

The 37-year-old cricketer seemed completely at ease during the shoot as apparent from the smile on his face and immense excitement.

