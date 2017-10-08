close
'Bhagwan isko uthale': Shikhar Dhawan reveals MS Dhoni's funniest one-liner

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:10
&#039;Bhagwan isko uthale&#039;: Shikhar Dhawan reveals MS Dhoni&#039;s funniest one-liner
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is known to be quite the comic character in Team India dressing room and Shikhar Dhawan came out with some interesting stuff.

During an interaction with NDTV recently, Dhawan revealed one of Dhoni's one-liners. 

"When he [Dhoni] sneezes, he says 'Bhagwan mujhe nahin isko uthaale' [God take him with you, not me]," Dhawan said.

This dialogue is from the 2000 comedy Hera Pheri. Paresh Rawal made it iconic.

The 31-year-old Dhawan made a comeback to the national side with the 1st T20I against Australia in Ranchi. 

Dhawan, who last played for India in the final ODI against Sri Lanka on August 31, had opted out of the five-match ODI series against Australia to tend to his ailing wife, and was eventually not picked up by the selectors. 

It was a series which was dominated by Virat Kohli and co, who eased to a 4-1 series win, with Steve Smith’s side managing a win in the fourth ODI.

Skipper Virat Kohli played a cameo after yet another impressive show by the bowling unit as India comfortably beat Australia by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed opening T20I in Ranchi on Saturday.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Men in Blue in the shortest format having played last against the Aussies, way back in 2012 at Dhaka in the ICC World T20.

