'Bhai the Way': BCCI replaces Deepak Chahar with brother Rahul in Board President's XI squad

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 11:18
&#039;Bhai the Way&#039;: BCCI replaces Deepak Chahar with brother Rahul in Board President&#039;s XI squad
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: In what turned out to be a comedy of errors, the BCCI first named Rajasthan medium pacer Deepak Chahar in the Board President's XI squad for the warm-up games against New Zealand only to replace him with cousin brother Rahul, who is a leg-spinner.

The BCCI had on sent a release which had Deepak's name in the BP XI squad, which raised a lot of eyebrows considering he had no performance to merit a place in the squad.

It was later realised that the selectors wanted to pick Rahul, who is a current India U-19 player and also did well during the recent colts tour to England.

However, it is understood that they goofed up with the name which led to the clerical error.

"It was inadvertently mentioned that Deepak Chahar would represent the Board President?s XI team for the warm-up matches against New Zealand ahead of their ODI series against India. Rahul Chahar will feature in the squad that will play two matches at CCI in Mumbai," BCCI today admitted the error in a media release.

In another development, Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the one-day series against New Zealand 'A' after sustaining a side strain.

Ankit Bawne, who scored 162 in the second "unofficial Test", will now be a part of the team for the first three matches too after being initially named in the squad for the last two games.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also named Deepak Hooda for the last two one-day games.

