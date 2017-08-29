close
Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli's views on giving opportunities to young players

It is a well known fact that the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have been working with Arun since their days with the junior teams.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:25
PTI

New Delhi: Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun echoed skipper Virat Kohli's views on giving opportunities to new players in the remainig 2 One-Day Internationals against Sri Lanka, especially considering the series has already been won.

It is a well known fact that the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have been working with Arun since their days with the junior teams, hence supreme level of understanding and expectations from each other could be expected.

"We've worked with him from our Under-16 days and he knows us better than anyone else," the players were quoted as saying by TOI.

Arun also reflected on the kind of relationship he possesses with the players, having worked with them at different levels in route to the senior national team. 

"I've known these boys for a long time and worked with them at different levels. So, be it they walking up to me to discuss their cricket or me walking up to them to speak my mind, it's a different relationship altogether," said the bowling coach.

While Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have played in all 3 ODIs so far, the 4th and 5th match could well see Kuldeep Yadav being given an opportunity.

While Kohli admitted that there is a need to experiment and bring in new players to test their potential, Arun also echoed the same saying giving opportunities is important to see what the players are capable of.

"There's a need to experiment. Look at the talent around. How can we assume who's capable of what, unless we spend time with them, give them opportunities," he says.

