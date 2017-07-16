Bharat Arun to join Indian team as bowling coach on recommendation of Ravi Shastri: Reports

New Delhi: Bharat Arun is all set to join the Indian national cricket team as a bowling coach. According to media reports, Arun will be appointed soon, thanks to Ravi Shastri who has been his big supporter. One must remember that Arun has worked with the Indian team at a time when Shastri was the team director between 2014 and 2016.

According to earlier reports, Shastri wants Arun as the bowling coach, presumably impressed with the latter’s work. Arun did not have a distinguish career as a cricketer but is known to be one of the finest bowling mentors.

An unnamed senior BCCI official was quoted to be saying by Cricketnext.com, “The COA has decided to grant Shastri his wish as it is no secret that the head coach will have to work with the bowling coach on a full-time basis and there should be clear communication and understanding between the two individuals. The cricket advisory committee's decision to appoint Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant (overseas) stands and a call on that will be taken after the new four-member panel of the BCCI meets and decides on matters of appointment and the financial details.”

The official further added, “Shastri too has said that he will be more than happy to have the likes of Zaheer come over and share his inputs with the boys as per requirement. It is no case of one man's word against the other. Zaheer wasn't ready for a full-time job and Shastri wanted a full-time bowling coach. Thus, this arrangement.”

The official also said, “Shastri has made it clear that Zaheer can spearhead the unit, but he needs someone like Arun to be around the team and see that what Zaheer suggests is implemented. Shastri is set to meet the committee of administrators on Monday and he will put forward his request.”