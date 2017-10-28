Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits Bharat Arun for his ongoing purple patch

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan hailed Bhuvneshwar Kumar the best death bowler in the world and credited Team India's pace attack for getting the job half-done after a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand in the must-win second ODI in Pune.

Bhuvneshwar's 3/45 led an inspired Indian bowling effort to restrict the Black Caps to a modest 230/9 after Kane Williamson opted to bat first at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Bhuvneshwar credited India's bowling coach Bharat Arun for his success and said that he is great at man-management and strategies.

"At this stage, you don't want to get into much about technique and he is very good at strategies and at managing players," he said while addressing the media on the eve of the third ODI between India and New Zealand.

"He always talks about those small bits which really can change your bowling."

Bharat Arun was appointed as bowling coach shortly after Ravi Shastri took over as head coach in July.

Since then, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have come up and India have, for a change, got a formidable bowling line up. Bhuvneshwar's spell got India off to a good start in the second ODI.

India were trailing at that point.

"There was a bit of pressure on us in the second ODI as we would have lost the series if we did not win that match. We have been winning every series at home for some time and so there was pressure," he said.

Bhuvneshwar, who plays alongside New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that having experience of playing alongside opposition players in the IPL is a bit of a double-edged sword.

"It was the same with Australia and New Zealand when they visited last year. It makes it easier for us that we have played with a few of the players in the IPL," he said.

"But just as how it is easy for us, it is easy for them too. So there are positives and negatives of this. So when we are playing against them certainly use the experience. when we play with them, it gets a bit easier. But it also makes it easier for them. So there are positives and negatives of this."