Bhuvneshwar Kumar denies dating actress Anusmriti Sarkar, says will reveal true identity when time comes

New Delhi: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the top performers of the Indian Premier Leauge 2017 season, but soon after Sunrisers Hyderabad's exit from the cash-rich tournament, it was the seamer's personal life that was making headlines.

On Friday, rumours of the Indian speedster dating Tollywood actress Anusmriti Sarkar spread, with a media report claiming the duo were spotted on a dinner date. Bhuvi's instagram post further added fuel to the fire and the talks of the duo dating intensified.

Dinner date full pic soon A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 10, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer, however, posted another instagram post clarifying that there is no truth in those rumours and he himself will reveal the identity of the mystery woman when the right time comes.

"Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her", please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it.. I myself will introduce the one when it's time," he wrote in the Instagram post.

Bhuvi, is presently the purple cap holder for IPL 2017, having taken 26 wickets from 14 matches before SRH's exit from the tournament in the Eliminator clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night.