Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become a world-class pacer, says Simon Doull

New Delhi: Former New Zealand speedster Simon Doull feels that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has all the qualities to make a difference during India’s upcoming tour of South Africa.

"Bhuvneshwar is as good as there is in the world at the moment. Along with his swing and seam bowling, he has upped his pace," Doull said.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s in South Africa starting January 5.

Doull said with the Kookaburra ball in South Africa, Bhuvneshwar, who banks on the swing a lot, will be the key.

"Kookaburra ball is vastly different to what you play, will swing a little bit but it's about getting used to it. The seam goes very soft. There Bhuvi is going to be important as line and length are important. That's his trade. He is able to ball as a stalk bowler. My preference is always picking your best bowlers. If its spinners pick them and not the fourth seamer," the 48-year-old said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke highly of Mohammed Shami but said Umesh Yadav needed to work on his bowling otherwise he would face competition from the likes of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who is in line for Test match selection.

"Even on good surfaces he can get wickets. Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler. Umesh Yadav needs to work on a couple of things. He needs to be a little bit consistent.

"He has pace but modern day cricket the benchmark is 150 now not 140-145. He is very good with the old ball but when conditions don`t get along he might be fighting for a spot with probably Ishant or the next seamer to come along. It could be Bumrah."

"He might play a Test. India has got two world class seamers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami," Doull said.