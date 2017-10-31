Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah are 'best' new ball bowlers: Colin Munro

New Delhi: New Zealand's swashbuckling batsman Colin Munro, who almost sealed a win for the Kiwis in the final ODI against India in Kanpur, claimed that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are currently two of the best new ball bowler bowlers in subcontinental conditions.

"The big challenge for me was just actually finding a good tempo to bat at. I'd like to say that I want to go and blast off in the first 10 overs but it's not always going to be the case, especially when you are playing against Bhuvi and Bumrah, the two best opening bowlers in these conditions," Munro told PTI on the eve of the first T20I against India.

New Zealand lost the three-match ODI series against India 1-2 but will look to win the T20 series as they are the number one team in the world in this shortest format and have never lost a game against India earlier.

New Zealand have a 100 percent record against India in this format, winning all their five matches so far.

"We have been lucky enough for the last couple of years to be successful. Looking forward to the series and it should be a good one," Munro said.

He added, "I play aggressively, my way sometimes it comes off and you look good, sometimes it doesn't and you don't look good. Obviously, there is plenty to play for and we have got a good record against India. Hopefully, we will get off to a good start."

Mitchell McClenaghan and Luke Ronchi are out with injuries and their absence did hurt the team.

"Their absence has been felt but (Tom) Latham has done really well this season. We have got an experienced bowling attack," said Munro.

Ross Taylor's impressive showing in ODIs have earned him a recall to the New Zealand T20I side and asked if the senior player is a certainty in the playing XI tomorrow, Munro said he was not sure.

Taylor has not played a T20I since New Zealand's semifinal loss to England in the World T20 in 2016.

Munro got in touch with Brendon McCullum recently and the former New Zealand captain motivated him.

"It is a funny one, actually, because after the second game I wouldn't say I was down but I hadn't got off to a start I wanted to while opening the batting. So, I sent him a text message to ask him his thoughts and let him know what I was thinking," said Munro.

"And again he came out and said 'Mate, you know you got a good record in T20 and the way you play at the top of the order. If you can, try and implement that in the ODI game'."

With PTI inputs