Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his ‘better half’ – See pic

He played an important part in India's 4-1 drubbing of reigning World champions Australia in the just concluded five-match ODI series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 08:58
Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his ‘better half’ – See pic
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has finally revealed the identity of the 'mystery girl'. Earlier this year, he had posted a cryptic photo on his Facebook page, which read "Dinner date, full pic soon," the image caption read.

Strangely enough, the person on the other end of the table was cropped out from the photo. Then, there were rumours of the 27-year-old dating Tollywood actress Anusmriti Sarkar, which he fervently denied.

Bhuvi on Tuesday took Instagram to introduce his would-be 'better half', Nupur Nagar by posting the complete picture of their outing. It reads: “Here’s the better half of the picture."

Earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh entered had tied the knot with Hazel Keech.

The Meerut boy has played 18 Tests, 75 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

