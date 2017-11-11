Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to tie the knot on November 23

New Delhi: Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is reportedly set to tie the knot with his fiancee Nupur Nagar on November 23.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by two reception dinners on the November 26 and 30 in Bulandshahr and New Delhi Delhi respectively.

"The wedding will take place in Meerut and it will be attended by family and close friends," Bhuvneshwar's father Kiran Pal Singh told India Times.

"But we want Bhuvneshwar’s teammates and members of the Board (BCCI) to also take part in celebrations, which is why we will have a reception in Delhi for them. We are sure everybody will attend it because the entire team will be in Delhi from November 30 for Sri Lanka series."

The Indian team will be in Delhi at the time of the reception preparing for their second Test against Sri Lanka which means Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and others will be expected.

Bhuvneshwar has been named in the squad that will embark on a three-Test series against Sri Lanka starting from November 16.

Bhuvneshwar had revealed earlier that he got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida in a ceremony that included the couple's close friends and families.

Recalling the time spent with Nupur in the past, Bhuvneshwar posted a couple of photos on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture, "Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead."