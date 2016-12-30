Biggest six of all time: Chris Lynn biggie lands on stadium roof — WATCH
Aussie batsman Chris Lynn on Friday hit a monstrous six, which may believed will one of the biggest, if not the biggest.
It happened during a Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat at Woolloongabba ground.
That 121m six came off the first ball of the seventh over, bowled by Shaun Tait. It landed on the roof of the stadium
Here's the video:
You can't be serious! This is a video game!
That is absolute #LYNNSANITY pic.twitter.com/SeXqxlCDaH
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
Here's other sixes:
Half man, half amazing #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/KjkbubQRZ6
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
Serious power from #Lynnsanity! pic.twitter.com/qVdiFtnchX
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
Pretty sure Lynn and Baz are having their own hitting comp and there just happens to be a BBL game involved as well! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/ODIui5etcp
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
Stop it, Baz! Putting on a show for fans at the Gabba! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/YhTj8NNcpR
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
A full house, and some lusty hittings. But the showstopper was the 26-year-old from Brisbane. The local lad scored an unbeaten 84 off mere 50 balls, which included seven sixes and four fours, in Heat's successful chase of 173-run target.
He stitched a 109-run second-wicket stand with former Kiwi skipper and one of the greatest stroke makers of all time, Brendon McCullum (72 off 35).
