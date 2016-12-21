Biggest win over England: Here's how Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag reacted to 4-0 series triumph
While the team has now won five successive series in the traditional format, the win against England is by far the most convincing for most of the players.
New Delhi: Indian cricket team continued its unbeaten streak in Tests with a comprehensive win over England in fifth and final match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Indian bowlers picked ten wickets on the final day to end the year on a high note.
Ravindra Jadeja was India's hero on the final day, where the left-hander picked seven wickets and took three catches to dismantle Alastair Cook's men.
Here how Indian players reacted to their fifth successive series win in a row:
Virender Sehwag was one of the first few Indian cricketers to wish India and troll England.
Viru wrote on his Twitter account, "Yes Yes Yes ! Jaddu, parcel some ladoo to England. Always good to beat the inventors at their game. Next time we should do well in England."
Yes Yes Yes ! Jaddu, parcel some ladoo to England. Always good to beat the inventors at their game. Next time we should do well in England. https://t.co/fAevn6P1PS
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 20, 2016
Skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "These are the moments u cherish all your life. So proud of these guys for putting in all they had. This is more than a team.This is a family."
These are the moments u cherish all your life. So proud of these guys for putting in all they had.
This is more than a team.This is a family pic.twitter.com/3dkmIilsDY
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 20, 2016
Kumble, who was earlier this year appointed as India's new coach, also expressed his excitement.
Congratulations for consistently showcasing an all round performance! Historic 4-0 series win! #INDvENG @BCCI! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wnwW6Hw7Jf
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 20, 2016
While the team has now won five successive series in the traditional format, the win against England is by far the most convincing for most of the players.
After the Test series, the England team has left for Christmas holidays. The ODI series will begin from January 15.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury