Billy Bowden changes his mind mid-decision in hilarious style — VIDEOS

New Delhi: Kiwi umpire Billy Bowden can still ruffle feathers in cricket world. On Saturday, the eccentric umpire once again produced a classic faux pas thanks to his indecision.

It happened during a Super Smash match between Northern Districts at Central Districts, at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

A Scott Kuggeleijn delivery was slashed a wide by Central Districts' Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, prompting wicket-keeper Tim Seifert to go for a caught behind appeal.

Bowden slowly raised his famous crooked finger, and at the last moment he changed the verdict, adjusting his hat instead.

He was removed from from the elite panel of umpires in 2015. He once famously shown a red card to legendary Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath, and also featured in a cold drink advertisement.

Northern Districts won the match by 10 runs. Batting first, they made 197 thanks to contributions from BJ Watling (35), skipper Dean Brownlie (36), Corey Anderson (28) and Mitchell Santner (45).

They bowled out Central Districts for 187 with as many as five bowlers taking wickets. For the visitors, Jayawardene was the top scorer with 64 off 36 balls.