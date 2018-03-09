Bishan Singh Bedi urges BCCI to take visually challenged cricketers under its fold

New Delhi: Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani urged the BCCI to take the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) under its aegis, which will be a big boost to India's visually challenged cricketers.

Both Bedi and Kirmani were present during the IndusInd Bank Blind Cricket Conclave 2018, where the 2018 World Cup-winning team was also in attendance.

Bedi, in fact, gave them the example of Tiger Pataudi, who played his entire international cricket after losing an eye due to a car accident.

"Tiger lost eyesight before he made his Test debut. He hated if anyone sympathised with him. He never considered it as a physical disability and went on to become India's finest captain. He was a Nawab but never behaved like one," Bedi said during the event.

"You all are inspiration for millions. I would expect the BCCI to take CABI under its fold and give all the assistance they require. You all have shown that even if you don't have eyesight, you can have vision," Bedi said.

Kirmani and Madan Lal inspired the cricketers with stories of their 1983 triumph against all odds.

"Our World Cup victory is nothing compared to what you people have achieved. You all are my heroes," Madan Lal said.