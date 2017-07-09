BJP leader backs Mohammad Kaif over his tweet on West Bengal violence

New Delhi: India cricketer Mohammad Kaif got the backing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudheendra Kulkarni on his tweet on Basirhat violence. Defending the cricketer, the political leader had said that there should no violence in the name of a prophet.

Reacting to the communal violence that has gripped West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district in a last few days as a 'shame', Kaif tweeted that 'violence is against the teachings of Prophet Muhammad'.

Prophet Sahab is too great to b defended against a FB post.Damaging property worth crores&violence is absolutely against his teachings.Shame — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2017

Many have endorsed Kaif's view, but Kulkarni was one of the few notable voices who have openly backed the cricketer.

"Prophet Mohammad was a prophet of harmony and an epitome of peace. What Mohammad Kaif has said is absolutely right. No violence should be there on the name of a prophet. There should be peace between Hindus and Muslims in West Bengal," Kulkarni told ANI.

Violent clashes erupted in Basirhat area of the district after a Class X student updated a controversial picture on Facebook. The boy was later detained by police, but the violence hasn't abated.

The photo showed Prophet and Kaaba Sharif in Mecca in an 'objectionable' manner.

On Sunday, Kaif also posted another tweet, sharing Prophet Muhammad's teachings.

There you go-

The best among you is the one who doesn't harm others with his tongue and hands - Prophet Muhammad. pic.twitter.com/chHtLihNon — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 9, 2017

Kaif, 36, played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India, scoring 624 and 2753 runs respectively. He is regarded as one of India's greatest ever fielders.

