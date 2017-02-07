Blind Cricket World T20: India hammer New Zealand to claim 5th consecutive victory
Sikhism Majhi and Ajay Kumar Reddy hit 11 and 14 fours respectively as India reached 140 for the loss of one wicket in 9 overs.
Bhubaneswar: India thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets to extend their winning streak in the T20 World Cup for Blind here today.
New Zealand elected to bat first but they were restricted to a meagre 136 for 6 by defending champions India at KIIT Stadium here.
B D Wilson, M L K McCaskill and Deacun Dunn tried hard to push the target with their 52 not out, 13 and 13 not out.
However, Indian bowlers Iqbal Jafar and Ketan Patel put pressure on them by taking two and one wicket respectively.
Chasing 137 for a win, India easily overhauled the target in just nine overs with Sukhram Majhi and Ajay Kumar Reddy remaining not out on 56 and 72 respective.
New Zealand bowler M L K McCaskill managed to pick up the wicket of Iqbal Jafar.
