Bollywood actresses bowled over by Hardik Pandya's 'fighter' innings against Pakistan in CT 2017 final

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fighting spirit was the only positive that came out of the team's heart-wrenching defeat to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Oval. Pandya's 'fighter' knock drew special praise from Bollywood celebrities, especially from Sushmita Sen, who was virtually doing a Twitter commentary on his innings.

Pandya gave the stunned Indian fans in a capacity crowd something to cheer as he hit three sixes off successive balls to bring up a dashing fifty.

But he only looked to be delaying the inevitable and a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja saw him run out for 76.

The veteran actress was clearly in awe of the performance Hardik had put in against Pakistan, despite the entire top order failing to leave a mark.

Love the energy of all the young players on both sides!!!!they exude such #fire way to go!!!! What a 6 Pandya — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Now that's how we play the game when all chips look down!!!!!how sexy to see 6-6-6 I love u Pandya!! — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Very well played Pandya!!!! I so wanted to see him score a century...would've been richly deserved!!!! — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Sonal Chauhan, Tapsee Pannu, Archana Vijaya, Gauhar Khan were some of the other famous names to have congratulated the Indian all-rounder on his courageous knock in the final.

Thank you @hardikpandya7 for injecting life into the game and hope in us ! #CTFinal2017 — Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) June 18, 2017

@hardikpandya7 u had the real grit to step in at that time n build our hopes #IndVsPak https://t.co/cKMcoib5Mp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2017

The better team won today.. but my heart will always #BleedBlue next time team India.. @hardikpandya7 u fought so well!! — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 18, 2017

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

The upset, which saw Pakistan win by a record margin in the final of a global event, came after they had been on the receiving end of a hammering by India in the tournament opener and were written off by fans and pundits alike.