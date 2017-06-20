close
Bollywood actresses bowled over by Hardik Pandya's 'fighter' innings against Pakistan in CT 2017 final

Sushmita Sen, Sonal Chauhan, Tapsee Pannu, Archana Vijaya, Gauhar Khan were some of the other famous names to have congratulated the Indian all-rounder on his courageous knock in the final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 16:03
Bollywood actresses bowled over by Hardik Pandya&#039;s &#039;fighter&#039; innings against Pakistan in CT 2017 final
Courtesy Instagram

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fighting spirit was the only positive that came out of the team's heart-wrenching defeat to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Oval. Pandya's 'fighter' knock drew special praise from Bollywood celebrities, especially from Sushmita Sen, who was virtually doing a Twitter commentary on his innings.

Pandya gave the stunned Indian fans in a capacity crowd something to cheer as he hit three sixes off successive balls to bring up a dashing fifty.

But he only looked to be delaying the inevitable and a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja saw him run out for 76.

The veteran actress was clearly in awe of the performance Hardik had put in against Pakistan, despite the entire top order failing to leave a mark.

Sonal Chauhan, Tapsee Pannu, Archana Vijaya, Gauhar Khan were some of the other famous names to have congratulated the Indian all-rounder on his courageous knock in the final.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

The upset, which saw Pakistan win by a record margin in the final of a global event, came after they had been on the receiving end of a hammering by India in the tournament opener and were written off by fans and pundits alike.

Hardik PandyaSushmita SenTwitterIndia vs PakistanICC Champions TrophyTapsee PannuChampions Trophy finalIndiaPakistan

